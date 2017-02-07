Snapchat firm opens first Middle East office in Dubai

Snap Inc aims primarily to work with advertisers and local partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The company behind the popular photo and video app Snapchat has opened its first Middle East office in Dubai to target regional markets.

Snap Inc has taken space in Dubai Internet City with the office headed by general manager Hussein Freijeh, who was previously with Yahoo-Maktoob, according to local reports.

Snap has expanded to the region to primarily work with advertisers and local partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it said.

Snapchat, which was first launched in 2011 as Picaboo, currently has over 150 million daily active users worldwide, who create over 2.5 million ‘snaps’ per day.

Last week, Snap filed public documents for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, seeking to raise up to $3 billion.

