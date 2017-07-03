Sobha unveils 'forest villas' in Dubai

Latest residential community is surrounded by 2.4 million square foot of greenery

By Sarah Townsend
  • Monday, 3 July 2017 1:58 PM

UAE developer Sobha Group has launched its collection of ‘forest villas’ at its Hartland Estates project in Dubai.

The Hartland Estates Forest Villas at the Sobha Hartland scheme in Downtown Dubai are located close to the new Dubai Water Canal and surrounded by 2.4 million square foot of grenery.

The L-shaped villas comes with four or five bedrooms, as well as a courtyard, backyeard and private swimming pool, set within a forest-like surrounding comprising trees, shrubs, plants and  flowers, according to Sobha Group.

Hartland Estates is a freehold community with a range of contemporary villas within the 8 million square foot, $4 billion Sobha Hartland project at Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

Two show villas are not completed and ready for viewing. The villas come with three façade options with different exterior colours and transparent fencing for unobstruted views. Some 30 percent of the project is dedicated to greenery, Sobha added.

Related:

Stories

Sobha says 70% of luxury Dubai homes project sold out

Planning ahead: Sobha Group founder PNC Menon

Dubai's Sobha Group rules out expansion in the GCC

Sobha Group offers one-day-only special offer for Emiratis

Sobha Group to hand over first homes in new luxury scheme by end-2018

Sobha offers new plots to investors for Dubai apartment towers

Galleries
Revealed: Meydan Sobha's show villas at $10bn Dubai project

Revealed: Meydan Sobha's show villas at $10bn Dubai project

Companies

Sobha Developers

Also in Property

More villa renters move from Dubai to Sharjah

Award-winning residences in Business Bay launched

Also in UAE

Dubai issue 1,279 fines under new Federal traffic rules

Dubai Airports 'working' to meet new US security directives

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Investor interest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) has...

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking