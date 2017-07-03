Sobha unveils 'forest villas' in Dubai

UAE developer Sobha Group has launched its collection of ‘forest villas’ at its Hartland Estates project in Dubai.

The Hartland Estates Forest Villas at the Sobha Hartland scheme in Downtown Dubai are located close to the new Dubai Water Canal and surrounded by 2.4 million square foot of grenery.

The L-shaped villas comes with four or five bedrooms, as well as a courtyard, backyeard and private swimming pool, set within a forest-like surrounding comprising trees, shrubs, plants and flowers, according to Sobha Group.

Hartland Estates is a freehold community with a range of contemporary villas within the 8 million square foot, $4 billion Sobha Hartland project at Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

Two show villas are not completed and ready for viewing. The villas come with three façade options with different exterior colours and transparent fencing for unobstruted views. Some 30 percent of the project is dedicated to greenery, Sobha added.