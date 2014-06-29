Souq.com helps Egyptian start-ups

Souq.com Egypt’s latest programme aims to establish a new crop of e-commerce start-ups

By Neil King
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 1:28 PM
Omar Elsahy, general manager at Souq.com Egypt.

E-commerce giant Souq.com has launched the second round of its start-up programme in Egypt, designed to help tech entrepreneurs meet the demands of the country’s fast-growing e-commerce consumer base.

The company’s Egyptian branch revealed that 86 young entrepreneurs will join its E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Programme in August to learn how to launch their own ventures.

Organised in partnership with Education for Employment Egypt (EFE Egypt) and supported by the US-Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI), the eight-week course follows the graduation of its inaugural class of entrepreneurs.

The first round of the programme proved successful, with three new e-commerce startups launching as a result.

As part of its wider E-commerce Development Project, Souq.com Egypt will also establish Marketplace Incubator, which will offer development programmes and access to expert mentorship for its participants.

Furthermore, successful programme graduates will get the opportunity to participate in a six-month apprenticeship with the Souq.com Egypt platform, where they will become trusted sellers.

Omar Elsahy, general manager at Souq.com Egypt, said: “Egypt is a country that is home to a massive population and internet penetration rate of 44 percent. Of those 39 million internet users, nine percent, or 3.58 million, are transacting online.

“Via programmes and initiatives such as the E-Commerce Development Programme, Souq.com Egypt is committed to helping Egypt reach its e-commerce potential.”

