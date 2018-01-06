Fans hurt as barrier collapses at Gulf Cup final

Incident happens shortly after Oman beat the UAE on penalties in Kuwait
Wounded fans await treatment after a glass barrier broke at the end of the Gulf Cup of Nations 2017 final football match between Oman and the UAE at the Sheikh Jaber alAhmad Stadium in Kuwait City. (YASSER ALZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)
By AFP
Sat 06 Jan 2018 01:14 AM

Around 40 people were injured Friday when a barrier collapsed at the Gulf Cup final in Kuwait, shortly after Oman beat the United Arab Emirates on penalties to claim the title.

In a statement posted by the Kuwaiti FA on Twitter, minister of state for youth affairs Khaled al-Roudhan was quoted as saying "around 40 people" had been injured the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Stadium in Kuwait City, hospitalised for "minor injuries" likely after rushing towards the barrier to celebrate with their players.

Sattam al-Sahli, head of communications for the 23rd Gulf Cup, had initially told AFP that 11 had been injured.

Roudhan added that the injured were "all OK" and that the Kuwaiti authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

An AFP photographer at the scene reported that the barrier collapsed as jubilant fans pushed up against the glass to cheer players waving up at them from below.

The incident marred Oman's second Gulf Cup triumph, which came through spot kicks following a goalless draw with the UAE to claim the title.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Aguero says to stay at Abu Dhabi's Man City until at least 2020

Aguero says to stay at Abu Dhabi's Man City until at least 2020

03 Jan 2018
Sport
World famous golf operator takes on Ras Al Khaimah course

World famous golf operator takes on Ras Al Khaimah course

18 Dec 2017
Sport
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Abu Dhabi return after new injury

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Abu Dhabi return after new injury

29 Dec 2017
Sport
Abu Dhabi awaits Djokovic return after 6-month layoff

Abu Dhabi awaits Djokovic return after 6-month layoff

28 Dec 2017
Sport
Rafa Nadal pulls out of Abu Dhabi tournament

Rafa Nadal pulls out of Abu Dhabi tournament

23 Dec 2017
Sport
Abu Dhabi's Man City plans Guardiola contract talks

Abu Dhabi's Man City plans Guardiola contract talks

18 Dec 2017
Sport
Abu Dhabi's Man City hailed as Premier League greats

Abu Dhabi's Man City hailed as Premier League greats

14 Dec 2017
Sport
Have Abu Dhabi's Man City already wrapped up the Premier League?

Have Abu Dhabi's Man City already wrapped up the Premier League?

11 Dec 2017
Sport
Pacquiao says he is in talks to fight McGregor

Pacquiao says he is in talks to fight McGregor

09 Dec 2017
Sport
Dubai to open first indoor Topgolf venue in 2019

Dubai to open first indoor Topgolf venue in 2019

04 Dec 2017
Sport