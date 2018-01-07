Omani fans discharged from hospital after stadium barrier collapse in Kuwait

Wounded fans await treatment after a glass barrier broke at the end of the Gulf Cup of Nations 2017 final football match between Oman and the UAE at the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Stadium in Kuwait City.

Kuwait officials have launched a probe to determine the cause of Friday's incident at Jabar al-Ahmed Stadium

The majority of Omani fans who were injured when a glass barrier broke during celebrations following the country’s Gulf Cup win over the UAE have been discharged from hospital, according to Kuwait’s Public Authority for Sports (PAS).

About 40 people were injured in the incident at Kuwait’s Jabar al-Ahmed Stadium on Friday night.

PAS Director General Dr Homoud Flaiteh told reporters that Kuwaiti officials were regularly checking in on the hospitalised Omani fans, and added that a probe has been launched to determine the causes of the incident.

Oman beat the UAE 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw, winning Oman its second Gulf Cup victory since 2009.

Kuwait stepped in to host the tournament following last year’s diplomatic spat between the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, after Saudi Arabia signalled its willingness to participate if the event were hosted in Kuwait and Qatar gave up hosting rights.