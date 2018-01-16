9,000 Saudi women attend soccer matches for first time

Attendance quadrupled the normal attendance at Al-Jawhara Stadium
Around 4,411 women attended the match in Jeddah, between Al-Ahli and Al-Batin, at Al-Jawhara Stadium, while 5,000 attended the game between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
By Staff writer
Tue 16 Jan 2018 10:03 AM

Over 9,000 women attended two soccer league matches in Saudi last week after they received permission by the authorities to enter the stadiums for the first time in what is believed to be the first time in the kingdom’s history.

Around 4,411 women attended the match in Jeddah, between Al-Ahli and Al-Batin, at Al-Jawhara Stadium, while 5,000 attended the game between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The attendance of the women increased the number of spectators at Al-Jawhara Stadium by four times to over 24,000, compared to the last match, and to 26,602 in the Riyadh game.

It also “tremendously” raised the performance of players on the field, according to the Al Ahli team's coach, with several goals scored during the match between the club and Al-Batin.

Furthermore, the Riyadh match was described as the toughest so far played in the Saudi league, which entered its 17th week.

The football match also created job opportunities for 254 women, who were employed at the Al-Jawhara Stadium to supervise the entry and seating of female spectators.

The Riyadh venue had 150 women organizers under the supervision of Princess Reema Bint Bandar, undersecretary of the General Authority of Sports for development and planning.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi's Sarah Attar takes steps toward Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Saudi's Sarah Attar takes steps toward Tokyo 2020 Olympics

15 Jan 2018
Sport
McIlroy focused on more majors as he prepares for Abu Dhabi return

McIlroy focused on more majors as he prepares for Abu Dhabi return

13 Jan 2018
Sport
Saudi football stadia set to welcome women for the first time

Saudi football stadia set to welcome women for the first time

07 Jan 2018
Sport
Rory McIlroy prepares for new season in Dubai

Rory McIlroy prepares for new season in Dubai

07 Jan 2018
Sport
Omani fans discharged from hospital after stadium barrier collapse in Kuwait

Omani fans discharged from hospital after stadium barrier collapse in Kuwait

07 Jan 2018
Sport
Manchester City world's most financially powerful football club

Manchester City world's most financially powerful football club

04 Jan 2018
Sport
UAE to face Oman in Gulf Cup final

UAE to face Oman in Gulf Cup final

02 Jan 2018
Sport
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named Arab player of the year

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named Arab player of the year

01 Jan 2018
Sport
McDowell, Poulter and Bjorn to join Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

McDowell, Poulter and Bjorn to join Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

31 Dec 2017
Sport
Saudi slashes prices to boost soccer attendances

Saudi slashes prices to boost soccer attendances

31 Dec 2017
Sport