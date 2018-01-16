9,000 Saudi women attend soccer matches for first time

Around 4,411 women attended the match in Jeddah, between Al-Ahli and Al-Batin, at Al-Jawhara Stadium, while 5,000 attended the game between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Over 9,000 women attended two soccer league matches in Saudi last week after they received permission by the authorities to enter the stadiums for the first time in what is believed to be the first time in the kingdom’s history.

The attendance of the women increased the number of spectators at Al-Jawhara Stadium by four times to over 24,000, compared to the last match, and to 26,602 in the Riyadh game.

It also “tremendously” raised the performance of players on the field, according to the Al Ahli team's coach, with several goals scored during the match between the club and Al-Batin.

Furthermore, the Riyadh match was described as the toughest so far played in the Saudi league, which entered its 17th week.

The football match also created job opportunities for 254 women, who were employed at the Al-Jawhara Stadium to supervise the entry and seating of female spectators.

The Riyadh venue had 150 women organizers under the supervision of Princess Reema Bint Bandar, undersecretary of the General Authority of Sports for development and planning.