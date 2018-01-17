Newcastle United's Middle East takeover bid collapses - reports

Owner Mike Ashley told UK TV that the 'frustrating' negotiations have ended
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley put the Premier League club up for sale in October and had been engaged through his representatives with Staveley's PCP Capital Partners
By AFP
Wed 17 Jan 2018 08:22 AM

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has ended takeover talks with prospective buyer Amanda Staveley, according to reports.

Ashley put the Premier League club up for sale in October and had been engaged through his representatives with Staveley's PCP Capital Partners in a bid to thrash out a deal for the club he has owned for more than a decade.

However, on Tuesday it became clear that Ashley had finally lost patience and ended negotiations.

In a statement authorised by Ashley, a source close to the owner told Sky Sports: "It's only right to let the fans know that there is no deal on the table or even under discussion with Amanda Staveley and PCP.

"Attempts to reach a deal with Amanda Staveley and PCP have proved to be exhausting, frustrating and a complete waste of time."

Staveley was involved in introducing Sheikh Mansour to Manchester City before he bought the club in 2008.

Her appearance at St James' Park for Newcastle's match against Liverpool in October sparked hopes among Magpies fans of a similar transformation in their club's fortunes.

It has been suggested that Staveley's unknown investors were from the Middle East, east Asia and the US and had made an offer of around £250 million.

But despite being photographed meeting Staveley in London last month, Ashley has decided to walk away from the deal.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Refreshed and fit Rory McIlroy ready for Abu Dhabi comeback

Refreshed and fit Rory McIlroy ready for Abu Dhabi comeback

17 Jan 2018
Sport
9,000 Saudi women attend soccer matches for first time

9,000 Saudi women attend soccer matches for first time

16 Jan 2018
Sport
Saudi's Sarah Attar takes steps toward Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Saudi's Sarah Attar takes steps toward Tokyo 2020 Olympics

15 Jan 2018
Sport
McIlroy focused on more majors as he prepares for Abu Dhabi return

McIlroy focused on more majors as he prepares for Abu Dhabi return

13 Jan 2018
Sport
Saudi football stadia set to welcome women for the first time

Saudi football stadia set to welcome women for the first time

07 Jan 2018
Sport
Rory McIlroy prepares for new season in Dubai

Rory McIlroy prepares for new season in Dubai

07 Jan 2018
Sport
Omani fans discharged from hospital after stadium barrier collapse in Kuwait

Omani fans discharged from hospital after stadium barrier collapse in Kuwait

07 Jan 2018
Sport
Manchester City world's most financially powerful football club

Manchester City world's most financially powerful football club

04 Jan 2018
Sport
UAE to face Oman in Gulf Cup final

UAE to face Oman in Gulf Cup final

02 Jan 2018
Sport
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named Arab player of the year

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named Arab player of the year

01 Jan 2018
Sport