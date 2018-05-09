Tough Mudder to expand in Gulf with Oman debut

Global active lifestyle brand Tough Mudder is to bring its obstacle endurance events to Oman as part of a multi-year licensing partnership with Sabco Sports.

The partnership will commence with two Tough Mudder events being hosted for the first time in the Sultanate - in Muscat on November 30 while Salalah is also host an event on a date still to be finalised.

Tough Mudder is a teamwork-focused, epic obstacle-crammed, muddy challenge which tests participants' toughness and stamina.

The event formats coming to Oman will be include the Tough Mudder 5K and the Mini Mudder event for children, a statement said.

Nic Cartwright, managing director of Sabco Sports, said: “We believe this will become the biggest participation event in the calendar. Tough Mudder is such a fun event that is enjoyed all over the world and Oman has such great venues to host these two events.”

He added that the Muscat event will take place in the heart of the city’s emerging urban development Madinat Al Irfan which encompasses the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Oman is the second country in the Middle East to host a Tough Mudder, following the UAE which first held the event in 2016.

With more than 3 million global participants across five continents, Tough Mudder will host an more than 150 events across nearly a dozen countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Canada and three new countries, South Africa, Oman and the Philippines.

“We have heard so much about Oman, and it is a country that is growing on the world stage. We are very impressed by the plans that Sabco Sports have presented for our events and we are very happy to see two events in the first year,” said Will Dean, Tough Mudder CEO and co-founder.