Etihad's stadium naming deal in Melbourne set to end

Etihad Stadium will be renamed the Marvel Stadium when UAE airline's deal comes to a close in August
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 24 May 2018 01:49 PM

The Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia will be renamed the “Marvel Stadium” when Etihad’s deal comes to a close in August, it was announced on Thursday.

The move comes after a new eight-year naming rights deal was struck with Walt Disney Abu Dhabi, which will also see a Marvel retail store installed at the grounds.

“This partnership will allow us to take the stadium atmosphere to the net level and create memorable experiences for a vast array of audiences and we look forward to delivering a truly game-changing experience,” Melbourne Stadiums Limited CEO Michael Green was quoted as saying in Australian media.

“Marvel is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and one of the most recognised brand names in the world,” Green said. “It is a brand dedicated to audience experiences, which firmly aligns with our vision to create incredible experiences for fans.”

The stadium, which currently houses the headquarters of the Australian Football League and is home to five clubs, has been named Etihad Stadium since a naming rights deal was signed with the Abu Dhabi-based airline in 2009.

