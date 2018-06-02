Godolphin wins Epsom Derby for first time with Masar

Masar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturday's Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.

Sheikh Mohammed's racing stable finally breaks duck at one of the world's biggest horse races

Masar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturday's Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.

Dee Ex Bee, owned by Sheikh Mohammed's son Hamdan, finished second ahead of Roaring Lion in third, while 2,000 Guineas winner and odds-on favourite Saxon Warrior could only manage fourth.

Horses are in my blood, horses are my life... pic.twitter.com/RommBMi1sv— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 2, 2018

"I can't express myself very well now," said Buick. "I've come close a couple of times. It's my seventh or eighth Derby ride and I thought sometimes, 'Is it ever going to come?'"

"I've dreamt of this since I wanted to be a jockey. Sheikh Mohammed has been so loyal to me so it is special to win."

Masar, a son of the 2008 Derby winner New Approach, brought a premature end to Saxon Warrior's attempt to become just the fourth horse to pull off an English Triple Crown.

Masar wins The Derby!



A career-defining moment for William Buick, Charlie Appleby & @godolphin as the New Approach colt becomes their first Derby winner.#DerbyDay #TheSupremeTest pic.twitter.com/9TrzA2ldSi— Racing UK (@Racing_UK) June 2, 2018

The mount of two-time winning Derby jockey Ryan Moore was looking to complete the second step of the rare feat but fell short after failing to get a perfect run through the race.

For Appleby, whose wife Ashley was in tears, it was a proud moment for the 42-year-old who was appointed Godolphin trainer in 2013.

"It still hasn't sunk in. I always said I wanted to be the first trainer to train a Derby winner for Godolphin," Appleby said.