Irish Derby next on the cards Godolphin's champion Masar

Godolphin’s Masar - owned by Sheikh Mohammed - may be set to participate in Ireland’s richest race, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, following the stable's historic first win in the prestigious Epsom on Saturday.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said that the Curragh 'is the obvious place to go' after Masar's historic win at Epsom

Godolphin’s Masar - owned by Sheikh Mohammed - may be set to participate in Ireland’s richest race, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, following the stable's historic first win in the prestigious Epsom on Saturday.

Irish-bred Masar, who was trained in Dubai, stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in the Epsom Derby, ahead of Sheikh Hamdan-owned Dee Ex Bee, and fourth-placed favourite Saxon Warrior.

Speaking after the race, Masar trainer Charlie Appleby said that he believes that he and Sheikh Mohammed are “on the same page” when it comes to future targets.

“We’ll see how he is and how he comes out of the race, but he stayed the mile and a half well and I think the Irish Derby is the obvious place to go,” Appleby said.

After coming in fourth place at Epsom, Saxon Warrior has been named an early favourite for the €1.5 million ($2 million) Irish Derby, with trainer Aiden O’Brian leaving open the possibility that the horse will stay at the mile and a half.

“It wasn’t to be. He ran a good race and I’d not like to take it away from the winner in anyway. These things happen, but I wouldn’t be making excuses,” the Irish Independent quoted him as saying after Epsom. “We will see how it is, but I wouldn’t rule it (the Irish Derby) out.”

According to media reports, the Eclipse Stakes race at Sandown in early July is also a potential target for Masar and Godolphin.

Godolphin’s win at Epsom marks the first time the famed stable achieved a first place finish in the event, after finishing second with City Honours in 1998, Rule of Law in 2004 and Jack Hobbs in 2015.