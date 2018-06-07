Saudi Arabia ranked second worst team at World Cup 2018

Only hosts Russia, who fall four places to 70th, are below Saudi Arabia (67th) in the latest FIFA rankings published a week before tournament starts

Saudi Arabia will go into next week's FIFA World Cup in Russia as the second worst ranked team, it was announced on Thursday.

Only hosts Russia, who fall four places to 70th, are below Saudi Arabia (67th) in the latest FIFA rankings. They kick off the tournament against Saudi Arabia on June 14.

Defending champions Germany will have the psychological advantage of going to the World Cup finals sitting atop the FIFA rankings.

The Germans are in good shape heading to Russia after their talismanic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, a key player in their 2014 victory, returned to action after a long absence through injury.

Neymar's on-form five-time World Cup winners Brazil are second, multi-talented Belgium are third, Cristiano Ronaldo's European champions Portugal fourth and Lionel Messi's Argentina are fifth.

British bookmakers would agree with the top two as they make Germany and Brazil joint World Cup favourites at odds of five to one followed by Spain, France and Argentina.

