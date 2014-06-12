Star Wars set to be displayed in UAE museum

Parts of the set used for filming the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise in Abu Dhabi are set to be displayed in a museum in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi newspaper The National reported.

Filming of Star Wars VII wrapped up last week, with images from the closely guarded set leaked to Hollywood gossip site TMZ.

According to The National report, media group twofour54 is looking at ways to preserve the Star Wars: Episode VII film sets with CEO Noura Al Kaabi quoted as saying it was storing them until they were curated.

It would most likely be at Saadiyat Island, where Abu Dhabi is currently building three museums, starting with The Louvre Abu Dhabi, which is slated to open in December 2015. The Guggenheim museum on Saadiyat Island is scheduled for completion in 2017, a year later than the Zayed National Museum.

In May, twofour54, the commercial arm of the Media Zone Authority in Abu Dhabi, finally confirmed Star Wars was being filmed in the emirate, with hundreds of local and international cast and crew are currently working on the production.

“We are delighted that Abu Dhabi has attracted another major international production and are thrilled to have welcomed the Star Wars team. Having Star Wars: Episode VII film in the emirate shows Abu Dhabi is emerging as the region’s leading media and entertainment hub,” Al Kaabi said.