Start-up event to focus on smart city initiatives

Successful local and international smart start-ups and industry experts will gather in Dubai to discuss the increasing popularity of digital media and its impact on smooth transition of a city to a smart city

By Tamara Pupic
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 12:42 PM

A two-day event will throw the spotlight on SMART business concepts within Dubai's successful transition to a smart city.

Smart Living City Dubai 2014 will offer a series of master classes, discussion panels and exhibitions addressing Dubai's efforts to position itself as a smart city. The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, from 15-16 September, at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai.

The two-day event, organised by Tasweek and Inside Invest, will be a platform for start-up owners, technology investors, business accelerators, and representatives from public and private organisations to share their perspectives on current urban issues and potential solutions.

In a smart city, essential information about various government services are supplied to public on social media networks and through various applications that can be downloaded on smart devices.

The Dubai Government has been quick to utilise digital media as an effective medium of communication with the public since statistics have revealed that 3.7 percent of total worldwide internet users are from the Middle East while 88 percent of this population uses social networking sites daily, with 58 million of Facebook, 6.5 million of LinkedIn and 5.8 million of Twitter users.

In addition to its e-services and activity on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, the government has recently launched its m-services with useful apps such as Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police or Ministry of Health (MOH) App.

Masood Al Awar, CEO of Tasweek, said: "There is no doubt that social media have completely changed the way we live, work and socialise, providing us with immense speed, mobility and connectivity.

“The Dubai Government, in an effort to expedite its transition to a Smart City, has encouraged all public sector departments to take to the latest channels of communication to offer more efficient and innovative services to citizen, residents and tourists."

For more information, please visit www.smartlivingcity.com and www.incept.co.

Related:

Stories

Dubai Customs launches service for smart watches

Dubai's transport authority launches Smart Taxi app

UAE launches project to improve 'smart' banking services

Dubai's IT foreign trade soars amid 'smart city' ambition

How to stay fit while travelling this summer

Dubai Police may use Google Glass to issue fines to motorists

in5 marks first anniversary

Topics

SMEs

Also in StartUp

Video: Tunisia - Digital startups empowering youth

Marjan Faraidooni: How start-ups can get involved in Expo 2020 Dubai

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Getting press for your start-up

Getting press for your start-up

Giulia Girardi, growth marketer at Equidam, shines a spotlight...

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Tamara Pupic analyses why the UAE’s educated and highly skilled...

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

What is social recruiting? It’s when employers use social platforms...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking