Start-up event to focus on smart city initiatives

A two-day event will throw the spotlight on SMART business concepts within Dubai's successful transition to a smart city.

Smart Living City Dubai 2014 will offer a series of master classes, discussion panels and exhibitions addressing Dubai's efforts to position itself as a smart city. The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, from 15-16 September, at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai.

The two-day event, organised by Tasweek and Inside Invest, will be a platform for start-up owners, technology investors, business accelerators, and representatives from public and private organisations to share their perspectives on current urban issues and potential solutions.

In a smart city, essential information about various government services are supplied to public on social media networks and through various applications that can be downloaded on smart devices.

The Dubai Government has been quick to utilise digital media as an effective medium of communication with the public since statistics have revealed that 3.7 percent of total worldwide internet users are from the Middle East while 88 percent of this population uses social networking sites daily, with 58 million of Facebook, 6.5 million of LinkedIn and 5.8 million of Twitter users.

In addition to its e-services and activity on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, the government has recently launched its m-services with useful apps such as Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police or Ministry of Health (MOH) App.

Masood Al Awar, CEO of Tasweek, said: "There is no doubt that social media have completely changed the way we live, work and socialise, providing us with immense speed, mobility and connectivity.

“The Dubai Government, in an effort to expedite its transition to a Smart City, has encouraged all public sector departments to take to the latest channels of communication to offer more efficient and innovative services to citizen, residents and tourists."

For more information, please visit www.smartlivingcity.com and www.incept.co.