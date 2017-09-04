Arabian Business StartUp Awards - nominations close 14th September

The Arabian Business StartUp Awards have quickly become an important part of the start-up landscape in the UAE, giving regional entrepreneurs who are building their businesses a platform to have their achievements recognised and rewarded in front of their peers at a lavish gala dinner and awards ceremony.
The awards are also a key event in raising your profile as a start-up to the business and investor community in the UAE and is therefore a valuable networking opportunity.
The awards take place on Tuesday 24th October 2017, starting with the welcome reception at 7:30pm.
Nominations will close of 14th September.
Award Categories
• Entrepreneur of the Year
• Young Entrepreneur of the Year
• People’s Choice Award: Entrepreneur of the Year
• Start-Up of the Year
• SME Leader of the Year
• SME of the Year
• Mentor of the Year
• Start Up Programme of the Year
• SME Bank of the Year
• Incubator/Accelerator of the Year
• Funding Initiative of the Year
• Social Enterprise of the Year
• Intrapreneur of the Year
• Investor of the Year
• New Media Start Up of the Year
To book your seats, table or for sponsorship details, email Joanna.Farrer@ITP.com or visit www.arabianbusiness.com/startup-awards/
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.