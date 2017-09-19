GITEX Future Stars aiming for biggest ever gathering in the global start-up ecosystem

GITEX Future Stars aims to attract the biggest ever confluence of the global start-up ecosystem to Dubai between October 8-12

As the MENA region reports an astronomical 560% year-on-year increase in investment in start-ups in 2016, Dubai prepares to host over 250 of the world’s leading angel investors and venture capitalists looking for the next big opportunity at GITEX Future Stars.

GITEX Future Stars (held alongside GITEX Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre) aims to attract the biggest ever confluence of the global start-up ecosystem to Dubai between October 8-12.

The event is set to host over 700 entrepreneurs and innovators from 75 countries to showcase ground-breaking ideas and engage with over 250 of the world’s most influential investors and venture capitalists.

GITEX Future Stars will feature three distinctly themed conference tracks with trending conversations on capital funding, tech start-ups and creative disruptors, featuring high-profile regional and international speakers. Start-ups and entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to network with and learn from renowned Silicon Valley investors.

In a regional first, GITEX Future Stars will also feature a dedicated corporate buyers’ programme in partnership with Wamda. The programme is designed to explore how start-ups can help companies to solve significant business challenges with the goal of winning a partnership with a major tech company.

Designed to extend a whole host of opportunities for entrepreneurs with their eye on the prize, GITEX Future Stars will include a series of targeted competitions offering a total value of over AED 1 million in prizes for start-ups - from pitch competitions offering $180,000 in prize money to dedicated competitions run in partnership with Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), VISA, Alibaba and NAMA, aimed at stimulating entrepreneurship and innovation across key innovation sectors; the event extends a host of winning opportunities.

For further information, visit: www.gitexfuturestars.com