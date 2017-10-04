Fintech-themed Arabian Business StartUp Academy

This year’s third quarter Arabian Business StartUp Academy took place last week under the theme of fintech, highlighting the opportunities for start-ups and SMEs in the UAE and wider region.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s head of business banking, Mahdi Kilani, spoke about their current and future intentions to work more closely with innovative fintechs to enhance all aspects of the customer banking experience.

Acknowledging that technology has changed customer expectations, Haytham Elmaayergi, ADIB’s Global Head of Transaction Banking, further detailed how the organisation is harnessing blockchain technology to deliver on their objectives in the era of the fintech revolution.

Sam Corcoran, co-founder of Dubai-based fintech recruitment specialists, Cander Group, cautioned the audience of business owners and start-ups that there may be a temporary on-the-ground shortage of the fintech talent required for the region’s rapid growth in the financial technology sector, which his firm are bolstering with experienced external personnel.

Corcoran said this “brings the added benefits of experienced professionals who have already undergone problem-solving and integration processes in other regions, and who will only strengthen the fintech ecosystem here, thereby helping to deliver on the UAE’s financial industry technology ambitions.”

Kat Budd, co-founder of NOW Money delivered a compelling talk detailing the company’s FinReg challenges in becoming the first fintech in the Gulf to use mobile banking technology to provide financial inclusion to low-income migrant workers.

Omar Chihane, CEO of SellAnyHome.com spoke about the role that fintechs in the region could play to facilitate more people to participate in property investment in future.

The next quarterly Arabian Business StartUp Academy takes place on Wednesday December 6.