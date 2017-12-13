Middle East Venture Partners invests in last-mile delivery platform, One Click

Dubai-based start-up, One Click Delivery Services (1click2deliver.com) has secured an undisclosed investment sum from Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) for its last-mile delivery business.

The One Click platform connects all stakeholders in the delivery process, including the call centre, drivers, the point of sale outlets and the business and consumer customers that require the delivery.

The platform is cross-applicable across multiple verticals, which is likely to have been an attractive factor in the investment, as clothing/apparel, groceries, parcel delivery and goods from e-commerce platforms can be delivered with efficiency and transparency.

The entire delivery process is technology enabled, with a delivery management system that incorporates GPS locations tracking, route optimisation and automated customer notifications.

Explaining the features on the platform, Hassan Hallas, CEO & Co-Founder of One Click said: “I am really excited about what we are building; we are solving ‘last-mile’ logistics problems by providing a technology-enabled ecosystem solution that connects businesses and drivers to a cloud platform, enabling smoother and seamless operations.”

Shedding more light on why the business has successfully attracted investor interest, Dr Walid Moneimne, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder of One Click added: “The e-commerce market is growing substantially in the GCC market and we are enabling last mile delivery to this market by providing an end-to-end service to the customers.”

From the investor perspective, Walid Mansour, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MEVP commented: “We were impressed with what the One Click team has achieved in such a short period of time and we believe that winning in the last-mile delivery space will require strong technology coupled with exceptional operational capabilities, that can make on-demand last-mile logistics economically viable; unlike other players in the space, One Click has a positive contribution margin.”

One Click will deploy the investment capital to accelerate its growth, bolster its team and further develop its proprietary technology.