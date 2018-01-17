Women's Angel Investor Network invites applications for funding

UAE-based Women’s Angel Investor Network (WAIN) is currently inviting applications for funding.
The network, made up of successful women professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives, invests in and supports exceptional women-led early stage companies.
The group uses a pooled money approach where they all invest through an investment vehicle. The investments are generally in the region of $50,000-$100,000 per deal.
Prospective applicants must meet the criteria set out by WAIN members as follows:
• At least one woman founder/cofounder with significant equity stake
• At least one woman on management team
• Early stage enterprise
• MENA operations and/or customers
• Company must not be engaged in any unethical activities
The current round of funding applications closes on February 1 next, and applicants are invited to submit their proposals via the WAIN website.
