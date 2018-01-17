Women's Angel Investor Network invites applications for funding

Investments are generally in the region of $50,000-$100,000 per deal

UAE-based Women’s Angel Investor Network (WAIN) is currently inviting applications for funding.

The network, made up of successful women professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives, invests in and supports exceptional women-led early stage companies.

The group uses a pooled money approach where they all invest through an investment vehicle. The investments are generally in the region of $50,000-$100,000 per deal.

Prospective applicants must meet the criteria set out by WAIN members as follows:

• At least one woman founder/cofounder with significant equity stake

• At least one woman on management team

• Early stage enterprise

• MENA operations and/or customers

• Company must not be engaged in any unethical activities

The current round of funding applications closes on February 1 next, and applicants are invited to submit their proposals via the WAIN website.