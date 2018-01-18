Dubai investment firm Centurion partners with blockchain-based gig economy service

Connectjob's launch in the UAE aims to generate pre-sales toward an ICO

Blockchain startup Connectjob has partnered with Dubai-based investment form Centurion to launch services in the UAE and generate pre-sales for an eventual initial coin offering (ICO).

The startup works on the ethereum blockchain and will connect freelance day-to-day job seekers to users requesting services via an uber-styled geolocation service through an app.

The startup is also currently pitching towards an ICO with a coin pre-sale running until November 2018. It has currently raised $5.3 million and through Centurion it is offering Middle East customers a 25 percent discount on tokens that can be used on its network.

“We aim to bring the service to the UAE, a country that has already shown its incredible appetite for the technology,” said Ali Kassab, CEO, Centurion and Co.

“The recent launch of the 2020 Dubai Blockchain Strategy aims to save 25.1 million hours in productivity and AED 5.5 billion in paper document costs. We will continue to partner and bring more ICO companies to the region,” he added.