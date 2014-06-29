Starwood to triple Westin portfolio in MidEast by 2016

Brand aiming for an additional five new hotels in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.

By Rahul Odedra
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 11:25 AM
The 966-key Westin Dubai is set to open in 2015.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide is looking to continue the strong growth of its Westin brand, including plans to triple its portfolio in the Middle East by 2016.

The company now has 200 Westin properties around the world, following the opening of The Westin Chongqing Liberation Square in China.

It expects to open nine new Westin hotels worldwide in 2014 and nearly 40 by the end of 2016, with almost half of those new hotels in Asia Pacific, the brand’s fastest growing region.

In the Middle East, Westin will triple its portfolio by 2016 with the addition of five new hotels in markets including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

“In just the past five years, Westin has evolved from a primarily North American brand to a global growth leader due to the tremendous worldwide appeal of its distinctive wellness positioning. We are experiencing rapid growth not only in Asia Pacific, but also in the Middle East and throughout the Americas,” said Westin Hotels & Resorts and Le Meridien global brand leader Brian Povinelli.

“Renowned as one of the industry’s most innovative brands, Westin has cultivated a loyal following among global travellers, which in turn has created a buzz among owners and developers who are eager to introduce Westin to new markets worldwide."

Among the properties set to open in the Middle East under the brand will be the 966-key Westin Dubai, which will be part of the Habtoor Palace complex.

As revealed exclusively by Hotelier Middle East, it is due to open next year.

