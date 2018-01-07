ADX-listed companies' market cap rises to $132bn in 2017

The market capitalisation of companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) went up 2.1 percent in 2017, from AED 475 billion ($129 billion) to AED 485 billion ($132 billion).
In a report issued on Saturday, ADX said that the market cap on listed domestic firms rose to AED457 billion ($124 billion), a 2.62 percent increase from 2016’s AED 444 billion ($120 billion).
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index closed at 4,398 points at the end of 2017, a 3.25 percent decrease from its 2016 level.
The total value of transactions during 2017 amounted to AED 48 billion ($13 billion) over 28 billion shares, an average of 112 million equities per day.
