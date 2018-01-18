$300,000 gold and diamond-encrusted shoes created in the UAE

The pair boasts 54 carat white diamonds, white sapphires and 19k gold
The diamond shoes are available for sale worldwide. They
By Lubna Hamdan
Thu 18 Jan 2018 11:24 AM

UAE fashion brand Jada Dubai has created AED1m ($300,000) shoes boasting 54 carat white diamonds and 416.2 carat white sapphires, as well as 19k gold and platinum.

The shoes are available for sale worldwide. They are the second pair created by the brand.

Jada Dubai also claims the soles on the shoes are covered with 19k gold and platinum.

They took almost a year to make, due to the process of mixing both precious metals in a way that would retain their look on the shoes. They were created in collaboration with a number of gold specialists from several countries.

The obtained colour, a balance between gold and silver, amplifies the brightness of the diamonds and sapphires that adorn the shoes.

They are part of the brand’s Imperative of Royalty collection. Only one pair was made.

In November, shoes worth AED55m were showcased in Dubai. They included pink, blue and white diamonds.

