Fashion 'directory' launched in UAE

A Saudi-based online directory and network for fashion enthusiasts and designers, Fashtory, has launched in the UAE.

The free app, a non-transactional platform for designer listings, offers brands an easy-to-use platform to showcase their works of art, simultaneously connecting them to a wider network of fashion buyers.

The concept, created by fashion expert Alanoud AlMubarak, aims to solve issues faced by busy buyers in the region who are struggling to find ‘stand out’ pieces in a crowded market.

It also hopes to challenge the fast fashion market by making designer brands from emerging brans accessible to everyone.

Fashtory features bespoke clothing, abayas, jewellery, shoes and accessories, and categorises products into a navigable directory that can be easily browsed by locals and tourists alike.

Users are required to register before they can browse products from stores based in their location.

The platform currently boasts designers from over 21 countries including UAE designer Pose Arazzi and UK-based Ahnde.

“I created Fashtory out of a genuine desire to help women who wanted one of a kind pieces but didn’t have the time to search for them. I also wanted to give designers an opportunity to showcase their creations and a platform to launch their careers,” said AlMubarak.

The app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.