Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury opens beauty store in Dubai

Store will feature fully interactive 'Magic Mirror' where customers can try various make up looks virtually

Following the success of her Middle East debut with a Beauty Wonderland store in Kuwait, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will launch two new shops in Dubai, including a 1,688 sq ft flagship store in The Dubai Mall.

The first shop is set to open on June 28th near the aquarium, while the second one, the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty counter, will open on July 5th in The Perfumery of The Dubai Mall’s new extension.

The Dubai openings are in partnership with retail franchise operator M.H Alshaya Co.

Tilbury has worked with the likes of Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian-West, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez and Cara Delevingne.

Commenting on the expansion, she said, “I have always loved the Middle East and Dubai. Arab women understand the power of makeup more than anyone else. They share my passion for the best!! I have waited for this moment for so long because it was so important to me to create an incredible Beauty Wonderland here in Dubai that would make everyone’s beauty dreams come true...”

The store will feature the artist’s signature crimson velvet sofas, old Hollywood-style vanity tables and Magic Mirror, which transforms into a fully interactive camera screen where customers can try various make up looks virtually.

Furthermore, it will house the Superstar Wall, which will allow customers to select and view content including behind-the-scene tips and tricks.

Customers will also be able to personalise chosen products with a bespoke 5-minute engraving service, suitable for baby shower, birthday or Eid gifting.