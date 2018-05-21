Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury opens beauty store in Dubai

Store will feature fully interactive 'Magic Mirror' where customers can try various make up looks virtually
Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury
By Lubna Hamdan
Mon 21 May 2018 12:17 PM

Following the success of her Middle East debut with a Beauty Wonderland store in Kuwait, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will launch two new shops in Dubai, including a 1,688 sq ft flagship store in The Dubai Mall.

The first shop is set to open on June 28th near the aquarium, while the second one, the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty counter, will open on July 5th in The Perfumery of The Dubai Mall’s new extension.

The Dubai openings are in partnership with retail franchise operator M.H Alshaya Co.

Tilbury has worked with the likes of Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian-West, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez and Cara Delevingne.

Commenting on the expansion, she said, “I have always loved the Middle East and Dubai. Arab women understand the power of makeup more than anyone else. They share my passion for the best!! I have waited for this moment for so long because it was so important to me to create an incredible Beauty Wonderland here in Dubai that would make everyone’s beauty dreams come true...”

The store will feature the artist’s signature crimson velvet sofas, old Hollywood-style vanity tables and Magic Mirror, which transforms into a fully interactive camera screen where customers can try various make up looks virtually.

Furthermore, it will house the Superstar Wall, which will allow customers to select and view content including behind-the-scene tips and tricks.

Customers will also be able to personalise chosen products with a bespoke 5-minute engraving service, suitable for baby shower, birthday or Eid gifting.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Markle's wedding dress is a big win for LVMH's Givenchy

Markle's wedding dress is a big win for LVMH's Givenchy

20 May 2018
Style
Arab designers have 'arrogant' attitude towards own market: fashion council CEO

Arab designers have 'arrogant' attitude towards own market: fashion council CEO

14 May 2018
Style
The Tailor Truck, a bespoke store-on-wheels, launches in Dubai

The Tailor Truck, a bespoke store-on-wheels, launches in Dubai

08 May 2018
Style
Arab Fashion Week eschews the abaya with resort-couture

Arab Fashion Week eschews the abaya with resort-couture

10 May 2018
Style
World's first 'ready couture' store to open in Dubai

World's first 'ready couture' store to open in Dubai

09 May 2018
Retail
Louis Vuitton bags 16% more expensive in UAE compared to France

Louis Vuitton bags 16% more expensive in UAE compared to France

08 May 2018
Style
Prada opens flagship store at The Dubai Mall

Prada opens flagship store at The Dubai Mall

08 May 2018
Style
Princess Noura, the new face of Saudi fashion

Princess Noura, the new face of Saudi fashion

27 Apr 2018
Culture & Society
MB&F reveals aquatic version of Horological Machine No.7

MB&F reveals aquatic version of Horological Machine No.7

26 Apr 2018
Style
Etihad teams up with Emirati fashion brand on First Class loungewear

Etihad teams up with Emirati fashion brand on First Class loungewear

25 Apr 2018
Transport