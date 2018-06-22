GMT-Master II: Rolex finally makes an 'affordable' watch

GMT-Master II is stainless steel, a tougher metal suited to rugged travel and retails for what Rolex considers wallet-friendly: $8,990

Rolex finally makes an “affordable” watch: the GMT-Master II, a new version of a colorful timepiece the company rolled out in 1959.

This model is stainless steel, a tougher metal suited to rugged travel and retails for what Rolex considers wallet-friendly: $8,990 (AED33,000).

Video of New Rolex GMT-Master II

There's always one release that sends Baselworld into meltdown and few realised that the GMT-Master II, 2018's stand out piece, would create this much noise. And better yet, you can now get your hands on it.

Nicknamed the "Pepsi" Rolex by watch geeks worldwide, this rejig of an earlier 1959 model boasts a red-and-blue bezel (hence the Pepsi moniker) on a stainless steel bracelet; a metal that'll withstand the travails of everyday life and stomach-churning accidental knocks against door frames and desks.

What's more, it doesn't cost a fortune, either. While Rolex has long peddled watches that sit in the top tier of haute horlogerie, the GMT-Master II can be yours for a cool $8,990 (CHF8,900).