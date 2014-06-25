Sudan summons US, South Sudanese ambassadors over Christian-convert woman

Mariam Yahya Ibrahim was released from death row on Monday, but was detained as she and her family sought to fly out of Khartoum on Tuesday.

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 12:14 PM

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry summoned the American and South Sudanese ambassadors on Wednesday after a Christian-convert woman attempted to travel to the United States using documents issued by the embassy of South Sudan, Sudan's top security service said on its official Facebook page.

Mariam Yahya Ibrahim, 27, who was released from death row on Monday, was detained as she and her family sought to fly out of Khartoum on Tuesday. Her lawyer Mohaned Mostafa told Reuters that she is expected to stay in police custody for 24 hours.

"The airport passport police arrested Abrar after she presented emergency travel documents issued by the South Sudanese embassy and carrying an American visa," Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Services' media department said On Facebook, referring to Ibrahim by her Muslim name.

"The Sudanese authorities considered (the action) a criminal violation, and the Foreign Ministry summoned the American and South Sudanese ambassadors," it added.

