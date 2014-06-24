Suicide car bomber wounds 19 in south Beirut

Explosion comes after attack on top security official

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 11:45 AM
A suicide bomber blew up his car near an army checkpoint and a cafe where football fans were watching the World Cup. (AFP/Getty Images)

A suicide bomber blew up his car near an army checkpoint and a cafe where football fans were watching the World Cup. (AFP/Getty Images)

A suicide bomber blew up his car in southern Beirut on Monday night near an army checkpoint, killing himself and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe.

The bombing came just three days after a failed attempt to kill one of the top security officials in Lebanon, which has suffered a wave of sectarian violence linked to the civil war in neighbouring Syria.

Monday's explosion, shortly before midnight (2100 GMT), killed the bomber and wounded 19 people, Lebanon's civil defence force said. An emergency worker at the nearby Sahel hospital said it treated 11 lightly wounded people.

Reuters television footage from the scene showed the blackened wreckage of a car, surrounded by damaged vehicles.

Windows in nearby buildings were shattered by the blast, which occurred in a mainly Shi'ite Muslim district of southern Beirut inhabited by supporters of the Shi'ite group Amal, an ally of the militant movement Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has been fighting alongside President Bashar Al Assad's forces in Syria against the mainly Sunni Muslim rebels, who have also been supported by Lebanese Sunnis.

The conflict has spilled over into sectarian violence in Lebanon, with rocket attacks on Shi'ite towns in the Bekaa Valley, close to the border with Syria, and bombings of Shi'ite and Sunni targets in Lebanon's main coastal cities.

Security forces have been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed one person and wounded 37 near the Syrian border on Friday in an attack that narrowly missed Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security department.

The latest violence in Lebanon comes after Sunni insurgents including the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) swept through north and west Iraq and pushing towards the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad.

"What is happening in Iraq isn't far from what is happening in Lebanon, but Lebanon will not let ISIL spread here," Hezbollah parliamentarian Ali Ammar told Al-Manar television.

One security source said before Monday night's explosion that security forces were hunting for two potential suicide bombers in the Lebanese capital.

Related:

Stories

US Secretary of State says Lebanon stalemate 'deeply troubling'

Lebanon expects Gulf Arabs to lift travel warning this month

Lebanese presidential vote delayed as deputies boycott vote

Lebanese banks strike in protest over deposit tax hike plan

Senior Palestinian official killed in Lebanon - state media

Galleries
Deadly car bomb in Beirut

Deadly car bomb in Beirut

Videos

Rockets launched inside Lebanon

Rockets launched inside Lebanon

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking