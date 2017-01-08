Sunil Vaswani and Ashish Thakkar to headline Arabian Business Africa Forum

Vaswani, Thakker and Rt. Hon. Mark Simmonds, former UK Minister for Africa will address the forum

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 8 January 2017 7:12 PM
Stallion Group chairman Sunil Vaswani

Stallion Group chairman Sunil Vaswani, and Ashish Thakkar, CEO of Mara Group, will headline the next Arabian Business Forum, which will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at the Conrad Hotel Dubai.

The forum will bring together a host of regional and international speakers and panelists who will examine the investment opportunities, risks and forecasts for the continent.

Stallion Group is the headline sponsor of the forum and the morning will see Sunil Vaswani and Ashish Thakkar deliver keynote addresses.

Also addressing the forum will be the Rt. Hon. Mark Simmonds, former UK Minister for Africa.

The forum is being held in association with Invest Africa, a global private members club with a multi-service platform for access and investment into Africa.


Ashish Thakkar, CEO of Mara Group

Other featured speakers at the event include Rob Hersov, chairman and CEO (and founder), Invest Africa; Frank Braeken, chairman of the board, Feronia Inc; Sake van der Wal, consul (Economic), South African Consulate General; Sanjeev Gupta, executive director, financial services, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Geoffrey White, CEO, Agility Africa; Yousuf Bastaki, executive vice president Upstream, Emirates Global Aluminum; and Ian Gaitta, Partner, AC&H.

For more information about the event and to view the full agenda please visit www.arabianbusiness.com/forum: or contact Michael.McGill@itp.com

