Tamdeen inks deal to bring top retail brands to Kuwait's Al Kout

Tamdeen Group, a Kuwaiti property developer, has signed a leasing agreement with retail franchise operator MH Alshaya Co to open 22 outlets in the new Al Kout Mall, part of Al Kout, the largest mixed-use waterfront destination in Kuwait.

The agreement will see the opening a number of well-known apparel, pharmacy, optical and restaurant brands, as well as a number not yet introduced to the Kuwaiti market.

A statement said Al Kout Mall will be fully leased ahead of the project completion date by the end of 2017.

Under the deal, the 22 household name brands that will join Al Kout Mall’s growing list of shops, cafes and restaurants, include Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works, Boots, Claire's, H&M, Justice, Mac, Next, P.F Chang's, Payless ShoeSource, Starbucks, The Body Shop, Top Shop, VaVaVoom, Vision Express, Mothercare and Foot Locker.

John Hadden, senior vice president – Retail Property, MH Alshaya Co, said: “We are very impressed with the vision of Al Kout Mall and are confident that it will become a popular destination for residents and visitors to Kuwait. We are pleased to be working with Tamdeen Group once again to introduce some of our most popular brands to the mall and look forward to welcoming customers.”

The mall is part of the overall Al Kout development in the Ahmadi governorate which will offer also hospitality, a marina, a fishing wharf, leisure and entertainment.