Team Emirates' Costa wins Abu Dhabi Tour

Costa had a four-second lead going into the final day staged on Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit

By Reuters
  • Monday, 27 February 2017 2:39 PM
Portugal's Rui Costa, wearing the overall leader red jersey, celebrates on stage after winning the final Yas Island stage of the Tour of Abu Dhabi, on February 26, 2017. (NEZAR BALOUT/AFP/Getty Images)

Portugal's Rui Costa, wearing the overall leader red jersey, celebrates on stage after winning the final Yas Island stage of the Tour of Abu Dhabi, on February 26, 2017. (NEZAR BALOUT/AFP/Getty Images)

Portugal's Rui Costa held on safely to win the Abu Dhabi Tour on Sunday as Caleb Ewan took the final stage in a sprint finish.

Costa, riding for the home-based Team Emirates, had a four-second lead going into the final day staged on Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit and finished comfortably in the pack.

Orica-Scott's Ewan of Australia held off Briton Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Germany's Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in a bunch sprint after 143 km of racing.

Former world road champion Costa, 30, had taken control of the race on Saturday when he outsprinted Russian Ilnur Zakarin to win the third stage after an 11km climb to the finish.

Related:

Stories

Bigger budget McLaren aim for title sponsor in 2018

Pacquiao, Khan set to clash in the UAE on April 23

Svitolina powers into top 10 after winning Dubai tennis title

Women in sports ad strikes nerve in Arab world

Dubai hires former St Andrews chief to drive golfing ambition

Galleries
In pictures: Team Emirates wins Abu Dhabi Tour title

In pictures: Team Emirates wins Abu Dhabi Tour title

Also in Sport

Federer returns with easy win in Dubai Open

Best of the Day: Images from around the world

Also in UAE

UAE's Rotana makes African debut with Kinshasa hotel

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking