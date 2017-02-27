Team Emirates' Costa wins Abu Dhabi Tour

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Costa had a four-second lead going into the final day staged on Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit
Portugal's Rui Costa held on safely to win the Abu Dhabi Tour on Sunday as Caleb Ewan took the final stage in a sprint finish.
Costa, riding for the home-based Team Emirates, had a four-second lead going into the final day staged on Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit and finished comfortably in the pack.
Orica-Scott's Ewan of Australia held off Briton Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Germany's Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in a bunch sprint after 143 km of racing.
Former world road champion Costa, 30, had taken control of the race on Saturday when he outsprinted Russian Ilnur Zakarin to win the third stage after an 11km climb to the finish.
