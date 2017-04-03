Technical disruptions 'ongoing' at Saudi banking major

Systems down for three days on Thursday, Saudi central bank denies hack

By Sarah Townsend
  • Monday, 3 April 2017 6:07 PM

Online banking systems at Saudi Arabia’s Samba Financial Group remain disrupted days after the bank suffered a “technical issue” that prevented customers from accessing its services over the weekend, according to social media reports.

ATM and online banking services for Saudi Arabia’s third largest bank broke down on Thursday but were reportedly restored over the weekend.

Samba Financial Group told its customers on Saturday that technical problems had been resolved and it was continuing to monitor the situation.

Angry customers took to social media in the meantime to complain that they could not access their internet banking accounts or withdraw cash.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Ok what should we do about this issue I have responsibilities to do!!! I need my salary!!!!!!!”

Another said they had been unable to withdraw cash for three days.

Two months ago, Al Arabiya quoted an official at Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Cybersecurity as warning that the kingdom was still on “cyber alert” after previous attacks by a virus known as Shamoon 2.

The initial strain of Shamoon first hit Saudi Arabia in 2012, when it paralysed state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, disrupting systems and destroying data.

The official was quoted as saying that threats of Shamoon 2 “do not stop” and “the issue of protection must be sustainable and ongoing”.

The kingdom’s central bank, Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), has said it is investigating the cause of the technical issue at Samba but denied there had been a hack.

Meanwhile, Twitter users report that the bank’s services are up and running but are still very slow.

Arabian Business has contacted Samba for a response.

