Over 250,000 apply for first round of 'One Million Arab Coders' programme

The Dubai Future Foundation has also signed an agreement with Bayt.com to provide a platform for coders to seek employment
By Staff writer
Sun 14 Jan 2018 09:11 AM

A total of 250,000 people have applied to be the 100,000 participants in the Dubai Future Foundation’s (DFF) “One Million Arab Coders” programme, the foundation announced on Saturday.

The programme seeks to instill digital and coding skills in one million young Arabs around the region. To date, more than 750,000 people have applied.

According to the DFF, the applicants will be sorted into eight annual rounds, with four academic courses in each round including smart applications development, website programming, data analysis, and smart website design.

“The ‘One Million Arab Coders’ is a landmark initiative to empower Arab youth and help them acquire the skills of the future,” said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and deputy managing director of DFF.

“This embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in developing the knowledge and skills of young people in the Arab region [and] keeping the up to speed with the rapidly changing demands of the labor market of the future.”

Additionally, Al Olama noted that the DFF has signed a partnership agreement with Bayt.com as it “is looking to broaden the horizons of employment for programmers.”

As part of the agreement, Bayt.com will provide a dedicated platform for programmers to find jobs and grant the access to consultation services and training opportunities, provided they have passed the first phase of the One Million Arab Coders Program and Coder’s Challenge.

The partnership, he added, “will provide an enabling environment for them [programmers] to imagine and build their own future by mastering next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cognitive and biological sciences and programming.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Oman prioritises framework to encourage use of electric cars

Oman prioritises framework to encourage use of electric cars

09 Jan 2018
Transport
Dubai bank to launch first battery powered payment cards

Dubai bank to launch first battery powered payment cards

09 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Etisalat launches new unlimited calling plan with VoIP apps

Etisalat launches new unlimited calling plan with VoIP apps

09 Jan 2018
Technology
Careem signs up to deliver Virgin Mobile UAE SIMs

Careem signs up to deliver Virgin Mobile UAE SIMs

07 Jan 2018
Transport
Investigation launched into Saudi telecom prices as rates rise

Investigation launched into Saudi telecom prices as rates rise

07 Jan 2018
Technology
Etisalat, Du say VAT not applied on recharge cards

Etisalat, Du say VAT not applied on recharge cards

04 Jan 2018
Technology
Dubai video streaming service inks deal with TV giant LG

Dubai video streaming service inks deal with TV giant LG

03 Jan 2018
Media
Why Dubai and Google's stories are similar - Crown Prince

Why Dubai and Google's stories are similar - Crown Prince

02 Jan 2018
Technology
VoIP services banned in UAE, telecoms warn

VoIP services banned in UAE, telecoms warn

31 Dec 2017
Technology
Damac's Hussain Sajwani warns against scam website

Damac's Hussain Sajwani warns against scam website

31 Dec 2017
Technology