Abu Dhabi, Saudi-backed Vision Fund said to invest in Germany's Auto1

The online marketplace is the second most valued start-up in Europe
Auto1, which is the second most valued private start-up in Europe behind only Spotify, is an online marketplace for used cars.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Mon 15 Jan 2018 10:52 AM

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has agreed to invest $561 million in Auto1, a Berlin-based online car dealer through Vision Fund, a $93 billion technology fund backed by the governments of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The move - SoftBank’s first investment in Germany – will leave SoftBank with 20 percent of the business, which is valued at $3.54 billion. A funding round last year that raised $439 million valued the company at $3.05 billion.

"This gives us a bi lever when it comes to rolling out new products and services,” Auto1 co-chief executive and co-founder Hakan Koc was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

According to the Financial Times, Koc and Auto1’s second founder, Christian Bertermann, will keep 30 percent of the company.

Auto1, which is the second most valued private start-up in Europe behind only Spotify, is an online marketplace for used cars. Founded in 2012, the company now has a presence in 30 countries, trades with over 35,000 partners and sells over 40,000 vehicles a month.

As part of the deal, Akshay Naheta, a partner at SoftBank International Advisors, will join Auto1’s board.

“Auto1 Group has built a fast-growing, data-enabled platform introducing efficiency and transparency to the fragmented used car market, which is worth more than $300 billion annually,” Naheta said in a statement.

SoftBank’s investment is its latest move to invest in transportation companies. Last month, it led a consortium that acquired a $9 billion stake in ride-hailing app company Uber.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Over 250,000 apply for first round of 'One Million Arab Coders' programme

Over 250,000 apply for first round of 'One Million Arab Coders' programme

14 Jan 2018
Technology
Oman prioritises framework to encourage use of electric cars

Oman prioritises framework to encourage use of electric cars

09 Jan 2018
Transport
Dubai bank to launch first battery powered payment cards

Dubai bank to launch first battery powered payment cards

09 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Etisalat launches new unlimited calling plan with VoIP apps

Etisalat launches new unlimited calling plan with VoIP apps

09 Jan 2018
Technology
Careem signs up to deliver Virgin Mobile UAE SIMs

Careem signs up to deliver Virgin Mobile UAE SIMs

07 Jan 2018
Transport
Investigation launched into Saudi telecom prices as rates rise

Investigation launched into Saudi telecom prices as rates rise

07 Jan 2018
Technology
Etisalat, Du say VAT not applied on recharge cards

Etisalat, Du say VAT not applied on recharge cards

04 Jan 2018
Technology
Dubai video streaming service inks deal with TV giant LG

Dubai video streaming service inks deal with TV giant LG

03 Jan 2018
Media
Why Dubai and Google's stories are similar - Crown Prince

Why Dubai and Google's stories are similar - Crown Prince

02 Jan 2018
Technology
VoIP services banned in UAE, telecoms warn

VoIP services banned in UAE, telecoms warn

31 Dec 2017
Technology