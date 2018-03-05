UAE sets up council to drive artificial intelligence adoption

UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence will initially identify the government sectors where AI technology can be incorporated
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)
By Staff writer
Mon 05 Mar 2018 02:50 PM

The UAE has adopted the formation of the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence to ensure the implementation of the latest technologies across various sectors.

The move aims to improve the quality of life of citizens and residents as part of plans to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2071, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The council is a reaffirmation of the UAE Government's keenness to move forward in the use of artificial intelligence and its applications in various fields to improve government performance and create innovative work environments, it added.

The formation of the council follows the appointment of a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in the recent formation of the UAE Cabinet, the launch of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The council will study and identify the government sectors where artificial intelligence technology can be incorporated and make recommendations for the development of related infrastructure.

In the next phase, the council will focus on the development and organisation of the tools of artificial intelligence technology to be an integral part of the governmental work in the UAE. This will contribute to achieving qualitative development at all levels such as transport, health, space, renewable energy, water, technology, education, the environment and the road traffic sector, WAM added.

The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence is chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Gulf smartphone sales saw decline in 2017, says IDC

Gulf smartphone sales saw decline in 2017, says IDC

04 Mar 2018
Technology
Sharjah unveils high-tech weapon to catch parking violators

Sharjah unveils high-tech weapon to catch parking violators

19 Feb 2018
Technology
Dubai's RTA expands smart pedestrian signals project after trial

Dubai's RTA expands smart pedestrian signals project after trial

02 Mar 2018
Technology
Dubai plans to create Blockchain marketplace for tourism

Dubai plans to create Blockchain marketplace for tourism

26 Feb 2018
Travel & Hospitality
How Dubai's Expo 2020 site will become future smart city

How Dubai's Expo 2020 site will become future smart city

01 Mar 2018
Technology
UAE banking giant launches digital wallet payit

UAE banking giant launches digital wallet payit

19 Feb 2018
Banking & Finance
Tech giant Ericsson to launch new MidEast innovation hubs

Tech giant Ericsson to launch new MidEast innovation hubs

01 Mar 2018
Technology
Cybersecurity start-up DarkMatter doubles revenue to $400m

Cybersecurity start-up DarkMatter doubles revenue to $400m

01 Mar 2018
Technology
du launches hard-hitting campaign around social media use

du launches hard-hitting campaign around social media use

01 Mar 2018
Technology
Bringing mobile workers up to cloud speed

Bringing mobile workers up to cloud speed

28 Feb 2018
Technology