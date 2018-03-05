UAE sets up council to drive artificial intelligence adoption

UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence will initially identify the government sectors where AI technology can be incorporated

The UAE has adopted the formation of the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence to ensure the implementation of the latest technologies across various sectors.

The move aims to improve the quality of life of citizens and residents as part of plans to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2071, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The council is a reaffirmation of the UAE Government's keenness to move forward in the use of artificial intelligence and its applications in various fields to improve government performance and create innovative work environments, it added.

The formation of the council follows the appointment of a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in the recent formation of the UAE Cabinet, the launch of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The council will study and identify the government sectors where artificial intelligence technology can be incorporated and make recommendations for the development of related infrastructure.

In the next phase, the council will focus on the development and organisation of the tools of artificial intelligence technology to be an integral part of the governmental work in the UAE. This will contribute to achieving qualitative development at all levels such as transport, health, space, renewable energy, water, technology, education, the environment and the road traffic sector, WAM added.

The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence is chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.