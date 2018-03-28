UAE telco Etisalat upgrades network ahead of 5G rollout

Upgrade will also help Etisalat meet future requirements for Internet of Things

Etisalat has said will it spend the next three months upgrading its network ahead its planned rollout of 5G.

The telco said the upgrade will also help it meet future requirements for Internet of Things, and other modern tech requirements.

“The modernisation of Etisalat’s mobile networks aims to enhance customer experience and provide state-of-the-art technologies and services in line with the recent developments witnessed in the UAE,” the telco said in a statement.

“Etisalat will upgrade its networks in incremental stages to ensure smooth and uninterrupted services over the next three months.”

Etisalat apologised to customers in advance for any inconvenience that they may face during the transition.