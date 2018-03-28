UAE telco Etisalat upgrades network ahead of 5G rollout

Upgrade will also help Etisalat meet future requirements for Internet of Things
By Staff writer
Wed 28 Mar 2018 01:28 PM

Etisalat has said will it spend the next three months upgrading its network ahead its planned rollout of 5G.

The telco said the upgrade will also help it meet future requirements for Internet of Things, and other modern tech requirements.

“The modernisation of Etisalat’s mobile networks aims to enhance customer experience and provide state-of-the-art technologies and services in line with the recent developments witnessed in the UAE,” the telco said in a statement.

“Etisalat will upgrade its networks in incremental stages to ensure smooth and uninterrupted services over the next three months.”

Etisalat apologised to customers in advance for any inconvenience that they may face during the transition.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

STEP Conference in Dubai: key for tech, start-ups, SMEs, and everything digital

STEP Conference in Dubai: key for tech, start-ups, SMEs, and everything digital

28 Mar 2018
Technology
New Apple iPad available in the UAE this week

New Apple iPad available in the UAE this week

28 Mar 2018
Gadgets
Huawei unveils iPhone X, Galaxy S9 challenger

Huawei unveils iPhone X, Galaxy S9 challenger

28 Mar 2018
Gadgets
Revealed: how AI could deliver 35% GDP boost to the UAE

Revealed: how AI could deliver 35% GDP boost to the UAE

27 Mar 2018
Technology
Phone users chose to share call data, says Facebook

Phone users chose to share call data, says Facebook

27 Mar 2018
Technology
Hackers said to cost Gulf energy industry over $1bn in 2017

Hackers said to cost Gulf energy industry over $1bn in 2017

26 Mar 2018
Energy
Sales professionals in UAE lag behind in 'social selling'

Sales professionals in UAE lag behind in 'social selling'

26 Mar 2018
Technology
RTA lauches Apple, Samsung Pay in Dubai taxis

RTA lauches Apple, Samsung Pay in Dubai taxis

25 Mar 2018
Transport
Silicon Oasis launches smart services for customers

Silicon Oasis launches smart services for customers

25 Mar 2018
Technology
Can Facebook survive the perfect storm?

Can Facebook survive the perfect storm?

25 Mar 2018
Technology