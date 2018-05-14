Etisalat launches the UAE's first commercial 5G wireless network

Abu Dhabi-based telco says launch will fuel digital transformation, IoT, smart cities and the fourth industrial revolution

Etisalat on Monday announced the launch of the first commercial 5G wireless network in the UAE.

Etisalat said it will be the first operator to have a fully developed commercial 5G network available to provide gigabit internet services to its customers.

The network will fuel digital transformation, IoT, smart cities and the fourth industrial revolution, the telco said in a statement.

The foundation of this commercial launch was laid in December last year, where Etisalat was one of the operators globally to launch a pre-commercial 5G network in certain areas of the country demonstrating high-speed use cases in addition to the low latency feature of the 5G technology.

In the first phase of the launch, 5G fixed wireless services (fixed and internet services) will be provided in selected locations in the UAE, which will gradually expand to other parts of the country depending on consumer demand and requirements.

The commercial fixed devices and services will be available for consumers starting from September.

Saleh Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group said: “Today’s announcement is a historic moment for the company as the commercial launch of the 5G network will set a milestone for the UAE. Etisalat today is the first telecom operator in the world to provide this ultra-high 5G C-band data speed as a commercial service over the wireless network.

“5G stands out as a game changer with rich potential, an evolution that would elevate services, performance, and enablement. It is the natural progression as part of our network modernization journey, the anticipated technical specifications are promising, bringing along various desirable features and functionalities.”

5G technology provides faster data connectivity combined with higher speed to enable users to enjoy uninterrupted 4K video streaming, best gaming experience, AR/VR services and autonomous transport.

Due to the higher bandwidth, more users and devices can be connected at the same time without any degradation to the desired experience.