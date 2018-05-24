UAE University works on skin moisture device to monitor health

Initiative which analyses the condition of the skin through remote sensing techniques is expected to be completed by 2020
Researcher Dr Najah Abu Ali, member of the Network Engineering Section of the Information Technology College at UAEU.
By Sam Bridge
Thu 24 May 2018 01:51 PM

UAE University (UAEU) has revealed that one of its research teams has developed a moisture monitor for the human skin, which can be used without surgery to monitor human health.

The initiative analyses the condition of the skin through remote sensing techniques, state news agency WAM reported.

Researcher Dr Najah Abu Ali, member of the Network Engineering Section of the Information Technology College at UAEU, said that researchers used LED lamps and optical sensors that send light inside the human body at various wavelengths and analyse reflected radiation to develop a visual device that can be worn to monitor the moisture level of body tissue.

She noted that the device can be used while doing light physical activities and by children who are suffering from repeated vomiting or diarrhoea, and it can send information directly to the mobile phones of their parents to inform them about their children’s level of hydration.

It can also monitor the level of skin dryness and can monitor heart rate like a smartwatch, she added.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020 and will see the participation of a scientific team from Queen Mary University in London, the University of Glasgow in Scotland and UAEU that includes specialists in the areas of electrical engineering, medicine, biomedical engineering, bioscience, optics, computer science, modelling and interpretation of signals.

