Six-month upgrade programme completed at Dubai Metro

RTA's Rail Agency says more improvements in the pipeline in the run up to Expo 2020 Dubai

RTA’s Rail Agency has announced the completion of a six month programme of improvements aimed to increase the happiness of Dubai Metro commuters.

As part of the initiative, 10 more ticket vending machines have been added and six more points of sale machines are now available at ticket windows in key Dubai Metro Stations like World Trade Centre, Ibn Battuta, Oud Metha and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall.

Thirteen extra fare gates have also been added to Noor Islamic Bank Station, Stadium Station and to Deira City Centre Station.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, director of rail operations at RTA’s Rail Agency, said: “After completion of the equipment selection and installation process, many Red Line and Green Line Station facilities have been upgraded and a new smart payment service was introduced at all Dubai Metro Stations.”

The latest new gate has recently been opened in Deira City Centre Station and registered 22,719 entries/exits in the first weekend followed by more than 10,000 passengers using the new gates on a daily basis since the inauguration date.

"Further station and equipment enhancements are scheduled as part of the ongoing preparations for Expo 2020 and we advise our customers to keep a keen eye on new announcements later this year,” said Al Mudharreb.

He added that Dubai Metro, in cooperation with service provider Network International, had commissioned the first phase of smart card payment terminals, enabling customers to use smart payment services such as Samsung Pay and Apple Pay or payment by Nol card at the ticket windows.