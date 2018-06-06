Immensa says first UAE firm to submit 3D printing patent

Patent sought for innovation that aims to revolutionise the way regional construction companies and engineering firms approach urban design

Immensa Technology Labs has said it has submitted the first 3D printing related patent from a UAE-based company.

The patent - an Immensa proprietary method for the production of moulds for concrete and other aggregates using 3D printing - is an exclusive innovation that aims to revolutionise the way regional construction companies and engineering firms approach urban design.

Fahmi Al-Shawwa, CEO of Immensa Technology Labs, said: “We are proud to represent this great nation by filing the first 3D printing related patent from a UAE-based company.

"This process being patented is at the forefront of engineering innovation, and aligns with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Dubai 3D Printing Strategy. At Immensa, we constantly encourage our engineers to surpass their potentials, and we strive to offer them a positive and reinforcing environment for them to create and work in.”

The Dubai 3D Printing Strategy is an initiative that aims to exploit technology for the service of humanity and promote the status of the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub of 3D printing technology by the year 2030.

Engineers Edem Dugenboo and Elias El Dik of Immensa developed the proprietary process behind the patent.

Dugenboo said: “We came upon the process for this mould while working on various projects related to concrete casting. After facing many challenges, we utilised a unique process that comprised a number of different elements and individual processes to come up with a full and effective solution using 3D printers.”

El Dik added: “We will continue to invest resources in developing further applications for 3D printing in the construction sector. Immensa works closely with its partners on construction-related R&D projects, and we believe there are many applicable uses for 3D printing in the sector. This process is still nascent and the possibilities for its use are just revealing themselves to us.”