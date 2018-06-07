New Snapchat Spectacles now in UAE

The $180 water resistance glasses can store up to 150 videos or 3,000 photos at a time

Following their global reveal early this summer, the new Snapchat Spectacles are now available in the UAE.

The glasses, created in partnership with Lime Concepts, take Snap photos and videos with the tap of a button. The new version includes some of the most requested features such as water resistance and photo mode, as well as design updates and technical improvements such as higher image and audio quality and faster transfer.

The ‘hands-free camera’, which includes a charging case and cable, comes in three new colours: onyx, ruby, and sapphire, and boast a sleeker frame and 20% smaller charging case.

The water resistant element also allows users to take photos or videos in shallow water.

All Snaps transfers are conducted in HD only, while dual microphones capture clearer quality sound and reduce wind noise. Snap also developed a Wi-Fi only import flow that eliminates the need for SD content.

The spectacles are sold in Virgin Megastores, Emax and online at Souq.com for AED659 ($180). They can store up to 150 videos or 3,000 photos at a time.

Snap Inc. calls itself a camera company, though it is best known for its social media app Snapchat, which is famous for interactive and innovative filters and lenses, through which it believes it reinvented the camera.