First look: the new BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone

New smartphone, which is the first ever BlackBerry to feature a dual-rear camers, is set to go on sale for AED2,399

TCL Communication, a global smartphone manufacturer and BlackBerry-brand licensing partner, has announced plans to debut the BlackBerry KEY2.

Featuring a BlackBerry physical keyboard and loaded with BlackBerry’s best security and privacy enhancements, the all-new smartphone packs a number of features that are firsts for any BlackBerry smartphone, the company said in a statement.

Running the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, the BlackBerry KEY2 is the first ever BlackBerry smartphone to feature a dual-rear camera, it added.

It also includes the introduction of Speed Key, a universal shortcut key that now makes it possible to instantly access the apps, contacts and functions you use most from anywhere on your device at any time.

The BlackBerry KEY2 will cost about AED2,399 ($649).

The smartphone is a follow-up to the KEYone, which launched at the Mobile World Congress consumer technology trade show in February 2017.

“Although there are many different smartphones for consumers to choose from today, most tend to offer very similar experiences without much distinction from one to the next,” said Alain Lejeune, senior vice president, TCL Communication & President, BlackBerry Mobile.

“With the introduction of BlackBerry KEY2, we’ve created a distinct smartphone that captures all the traits that have made BlackBerry smartphones iconic, while introducing new innovations and experiences that not only make this one of the best devices for security and privacy, but also the most advanced BlackBerry smartphone ever.”



BlackBerry KEY2 has a redesigned intelligent keyboard as well as a 4.5-inch touch display that includes 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass which offers increased scratch resistance.

The BlackBerry KEY2 also offers up to two days battery life.