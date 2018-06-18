Global agency We Are Social expands to Middle East with Dubai acquisition

Global agency We Are Social has acquired a majority stake in Dubai-based social media house Socialize, in its first ever acquisition.

Global agency acquires Dubai-based firm Socialize, which has a large regional client base that includes Sony, General Mills, Mercedes-Benz, Bioderma and Singapore Tourism

Global agency We Are Social has acquired a majority stake in Dubai-based social media house Socialize, in its first ever acquisition.

The 40-team agency is known for having led award-winning work for a large regional client base including Sony, General Mills, Mercedes-Benz, Bioderma and Singapore Tourism.

The move will see Milan-based We Are Social extend its network to the Middle East and Africa, adding an office to its existing agencies in New York, London, Paris, Milan, Munich, Berlin, Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney.

“Ever since Nathan and I founded We Are Social ten years ago, back in June 2008, it has been our ambition to be the world’s best socially-led creative agency,” said Robin Grant, global managing director and co-founder of We Are Social.

"And over the years since, we have steadily built our international network of offices and attracted the world’s top talent and sharpest strategic thinkers to become so.

“As exciting though, is the creative and cultural passion for social our businesses share, and the similarity of our respective entrepreneurial spirit and future-focussed offerings,” he added of the alliance.

The acquisition will bring the firm’s team to over 700 people working from 11 offices in 9 countries, providing global clients including Adidas, Netflix, Samsung, Lavazza and Google with access to MENA.

The fast-growing region has one of the world’s youngest and most digitally-connected population, with an annual digital spend that is predicted to rise by 73% to $3.81 billion by 2020.