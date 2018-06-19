Apple mouse designer moves into Dubai's new Area 2071

Silicon Valley firm's UAE venture Palmwood sets up HQ in zone dedicated to initiatives that target the future

Dubai's new Area 2071, an interactive platform that seeks to unify efforts and initiatives that target the future, has announced that Palmwood has chosen to set up its HQ there.



Founded by the UAE government and global design firm IDEO, Palmwood works with both public and private sector in creating creative solutions to improve lives in the UAE.

Palmwood was recently established as a partnership between the UAE government and IDEO, the Silicon Valley-based firm which now has nine branches around the world.

The company was founded in 1991 by creative designer and engineer David M Kelly, a professor at Stanford University and worked with Apple to design one of the most important inventions of the 21st century - the mouse, which revolutionised the computer world.

It has also worked with the private sector in Peru to improve the livelihoods of low-income people by devising a new school system that is easily applicable across a broad community. IDEO has also worked with Ford to create a laboratory that will design and innovate in the transportation sector in a rapidly changing world to lead the electric and self-driving sector.

"We are delighted to have Palmwood join the Area 2071 community and bring in together the world's leading minds and thinkers to create innovative visions and solutions to current and future challenges facing various sectors of development and dynamism," said Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, deputy CEO at Dubai Future Foundation.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened Area 2071,.

He said that Area 2071 is a bridge to the future, and a platform to implement the UAE’s model for future design.

Area 2071 is part of plans to strengthen the country’s reputation and soft power, building Emirati values and ethics for coming generations, and improving the economy’s productivity.

It will see think tanks and labs tackling challenges in various development sectors to accelerate their progress, and to provide a pioneering model for tackling these challenges for both the region and the world.

The zone, located at Emirates Towers in Dubai, is designed to serve as the headquarters of global smart companies, services and labs, and will work to create innovative solutions and tools, in accordance with future requirements and technologies.

Area 2071 is named after the UAE's Centennial Vision 2071 - the government's long term plan that marks the 100 years since the establishment of the UAE.