Top Dubai hotel is first to deploy blockchain payment system

Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm resort rolls out system that gives guests either a wristband or a digital wallet to charge all their services during their stay

Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm resort has achieved a hospitality-sector first, with the roll out of a blockchain-based payment system for guests.

The resort has deployed the Lucid Pay smart settlement, which will enable guests to pay for services, activities and amenities at the hotel in a secure and easy fashion, reported ITP.net.

The new payment system gives guests at Atlantis either a wristband or a digital wallet to charge all their services during their stay. Details of every transaction are recorded in Lucid Pay, so that in the event of any dispute, both parties are able to see exactly what was charged for. Visibility into transactions will also help in combating fraud.

The solution will also be able to support loyalty applications.

Guests will be able to recharge the wristbands through the wallet application, which is available for iOS and Android, or through charging stations at the resort.

Anthony Lynsdale, vice president, Information Technology, Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai said: "This marks a significant achievement in the hospitality industry and we are proud to be one of the first."

In future it is planned to extend the payment system to third-parties, so that guests can pay for events and services at other venues and charge them to their hotel bill.