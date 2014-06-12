Ten richest World Cup 2014 players

With the 2014 FIFA World Cup about to kick off, we take a closer look at the richest footballers to play at the 2014 Brazil World Cup.

England has more ultra wealthy soccer players on the list than any other country, with three key players coming in third, seventh and eighth place: forward Wayne Rooney ($95m), and mid-fielders Frank Lampard ($60m) and Steven Gerrard ($55m).

Still, their combined net worth does not add up to that of the number one player on the list.

Wealth-X named Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's forward and captain, as the wealthiest footballer competing in this year's tournament by far.

Eight footballers on the Wealth-X rich list are current or past players in the English Premier League, except Argentina's Messi and Buffon.

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon, who has an estimated net worth of $50m, is the only goalkeeper in the list, which primarily consists of midfielders or strikers.

Host Brazil does not have a footballer in the top ten rankings although their star player, Neymar, has an estimated net worth of $25m.

Brazil last hosted the World Cup in 1950 and since then has established itself as a dominant power, winning football's greatest trophy a record five times. 32 national teams will compete in the World Cup in 12 host cities during the competition that begins tonight, June 12, and runs to July 13.