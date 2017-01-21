Terror suspects blow themselves up in Jeddah confrontation

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Security officers surround a house in Jeddah and exchange fire with the men who blew themselves up - report
Two suspected militants blew themselves up following a confrontation with security forces in Saudi Arabia's second city of Jeddah on Saturday, Saudi media reported.
Saudi security forces surrounded a house in Jeddah and exchanged fire with the men, who blew themselves up, Sabq.org, a website affiliated with the monarchy's interior ministry, said.
UAE-based Sky News Arabia also reported the incident and ran a video of an explosion in Jeddah's easten Al-Harazat district.
The Saudi interior ministry had no immediate comment.
ISILe has carried out a series of bombings and shootings in Saudi Arabia since mid-2014 that have killed scores of people, mostly members of the Shi'ite Muslim minority and security services.
Last year, a suicide bomber was killed and two people were wounded in a blast near the US consulate in Jeddah, the first bombing in years to target foreigners in the kingdom.
