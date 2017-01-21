Terror suspects blow themselves up in Jeddah confrontation

Security officers surround a house in Jeddah and exchange fire with the men who blew themselves up - report

By Reuters
  • Saturday, 21 January 2017 11:52 AM

Two suspected militants blew themselves up following a confrontation with security forces in Saudi Arabia's second city of Jeddah on Saturday, Saudi media reported.

Saudi security forces surrounded a house in Jeddah and exchanged fire with the men, who blew themselves up, Sabq.org, a website affiliated with the monarchy's interior ministry, said.

UAE-based Sky News Arabia also reported the incident and ran a video of an explosion in Jeddah's easten Al-Harazat district.

The Saudi interior ministry had no immediate comment.

ISILe has carried out a series of bombings and shootings in Saudi Arabia since mid-2014 that have killed scores of people, mostly members of the Shi'ite Muslim minority and security services.

Last year, a suicide bomber was killed and two people were wounded in a blast near the US consulate in Jeddah, the first bombing in years to target foreigners in the kingdom.

Related:

Stories

Trump targets violent Islamist groups as foreign policy priority

Two terror suspects killed in Saudi security operation

Guantanamo detainee arrives back in Saudi Arabia

Kidnappers of Saudi judge already on list of wanted terrorists – ministry

Galleries
Saudi anti-terror special unit displays its skills

Saudi anti-terror special unit displays its skills

Companies

Ministry of Interior - Saudi Arabia

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named among world's most dynamic cities

Dubai temperatures could drop to as low as 10°C later in January

Also in Saudi Arabia

Major challenges remain to Gulf's move away from oil, says S&P

Why MENA stock markets are likely to shine in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking