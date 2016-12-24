Thai hotel group set to launch first Saudi wellness resort

Minor Hotel Group says Anantara Jeddah Resort will offer 226 rooms, 102 villas; set to open in 2019

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 24 December 2016 1:11 AM

Minor Hotel Group, the Thai-based operator of the luxury Anantara brand, has announced plans to open a resort in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled to open in 2019, Anantara Jeddah Resort will be located on the waterfront in Obhur and will offer 226 guest rooms and 102 two to five bedroom villas.

Facilities will include a selection of dining options with both indoor and outdoor seating, fitness and swimming pool areas, a kid’s and teen’s club and a library.

Spa and wellness will be a major focus of the resort, which will offer a female and male Anantara Spa and a wellness centre.

The Obhur area is undergoing a significant transformation anchored by the development of the 1km high Kingdom Tower which will open in 2020.

William E Heinecke, chairman and CEO of Minor International, said: “We are delighted to announce Anantara Jeddah which represents Minor Hotels’ debut in Saudi Arabia and grows our presence in the GCC to four countries. Minor Hotels has been looking for the right opportunity to expand into Saudi Arabia and we are pleased to be partnering with SAB Group to launch our luxury Anantara brand in this key strategic market.”

Sheikh Salah al Belawi, chairman of SAB Group which owns the property, added: “The concept of a health and wellness resort is long overdue in Saudi Arabia and our Obhor property lends itself to such a concept. We, at SAB Group, are very delighted to partner with Minor Hotels and host the Anantara brand.”

Minor Hotels currently operates nine Anantara properties in the Middle East and has a pipeline in the region with new resorts under development in the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Tunisia.

