The art of mindfulness: Making Ramadan fasting a little easier

By Salma Awwad
  • June 22 2014 03:39
Applying the ancient philosophy to modern day life can help us manage our emotions during the Holy month.

The Holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner, and once again, it lands on the longest days of the year.

Starting off, it is always a beautiful feeling of community, peace and spirituality. But as the hours go by and the long summer days roll past, we can easily forget the positive aspects of fasting and get fixated on feelings of hunger and frustration.

To tackle these emotions and ground ourselves again, it might be a good idea to familiarise ourselves with an ancient Eastern art called “mindfulness.”

Mindfulness is dedicated to helping us clear our minds of modern clutter and learn to be thankful for what we have rather than obsessing over what we don’t.

The practice is often defined as paying attention to purpose, moment by moment, without judging, and in this case, it is remembering why we chose to actively take part in fasting.

Eckhart Tolle, the author of The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment, emphasises the importance of living in the present moment and avoiding thoughts of past or future.

“As soon as you honour the present moment, all unhappiness and struggle dissolves, and life begins to flow with joy and ease. When you act out the present-moment awareness, whatever you do becomes imbued with a sense of quality, care, and love - even the simplest action,” he wrote.

Tolle’s theory and book, which is still on bestseller lists, has been recommended by Oprah Winfrey and translated into 33 languages. The book explains the philosophy, which originates from ancient Eastern practices and has become very popular in the West, and how to use it as a means to dramatically improve our wellbeing, performance and daily life.

Becoming more aware of our thoughts, feelings and sensations may not sound like an obviously helpful thing to do - however learning to do it in a way that suspends judgment can have surprising results.

Imagine being able to practice awareness of your thoughts and feelings, to have complete control instead of feeling anxious, fearful or worrying.

Think of mindfulness as a way of responding to fasting – with patience, openness, and compassion.

It is simply being aware of what is happening right now without wishing it were different.

A special health report published by Harvard Health Publications, titled Positive Psychology: Harnessing the Power of Happiness, Personal Strength, and Mindfulness, shows that increasing your capacity for mindfulness supports many attitudes that contribute to a satisfied life.

The report states that practicing mindfulness is the key element in happiness that improves both mental and physical health, helps people to a place of acceptance and can bring astonishing changes to behaviours, habits, thoughts and emotions. It empowers people to feel more optimistic, positive, confident and patient.

And the best things about acquiring this skill set is that once you have learnt to manage your mind and be more mindful, you’ve got the skills for life.

Related Stories

Lifestyle

Dangers of using sunscreen: How to protect yourself naturally

Lifestyle

How to stay fit while travelling this summer

Lifestyle

Five energy boosters to get you through the day
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Masi Karimian Sunday, 22 June 2014 5:34 PM[UAE] - Canada/Kuwait

Wonderful + fresh perspective! how ramadan and fasting ought to be observed.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year

Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...

7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break

Avoid coming home to duller paint and a dead battery with...

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017

Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...

Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE

Jalal Bin Thaneya says campaigning for children and adults...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

How not to gain weight during the holidays

Tips by clinical dietician Bara’a Al-Ries

More from Arabian Business

GCC»

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Opinion»

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Industries»

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

World»

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Markets»

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Interviews»

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun