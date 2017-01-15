The business lunch: Bazxar

The concept behind this hard-to-pronounce restaurant is to bring an all-new dining experience to the city. It certainly achieves that with the décor; it's a mixture of bar, restaurant and café-style areas – complete with exposed brickwork, artwork and neon signs. It's eclectic, to say the least, but not out of place for this many-concept venue.

Trying to put Bazxar into any one dining category is a challenge. The restaurant boasts a Vietnamese food station (that serves the likes of traditional soup and noodles) sitting alongside an America-style diner (expect burgers and hot dogs) as well as a Latin-inspired café/restaurant. There's also a bakery, coffee counter and lounge area. There's truly something for everyone here unless you're after a single dining concept, that is.

Standout dishes include red snapper topped with Peruvian 'tiger's milk' (a citrus-based marinade) and the Black Angus flank – cooked with a mixture of spicy Mexican spices – and served alongside carrot and ginger puree. Desserts too are worthy of mention: a play on a cappuccino comes with espresso custard and milk foam, with biscuits on the side, as well as goat's milk cheesecake served to look like caviar.

Dishes are on the small side – which is perfectly suited to a business lunch – and there are two packages available (depending if you want three plates or four).