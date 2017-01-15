The business lunch: Bazxar

In the heart of DIFC, this trendy eatery combines Vietnamese, Latin and American cuisine

By Thomas Shambler
  • Sunday, 15 January 2017 11:31 AM

The concept behind this hard-to-pronounce restaurant is to bring an all-new dining experience to the city. It certainly achieves that with the décor; it's a mixture of bar, restaurant and café-style areas – complete with exposed brickwork, artwork and neon signs. It's eclectic, to say the least, but not out of place for this many-concept venue.

Trying to put Bazxar into any one dining category is a challenge. The restaurant boasts a Vietnamese food station (that serves the likes of traditional soup and noodles) sitting alongside an America-style diner (expect burgers and hot dogs) as well as a Latin-inspired café/restaurant. There's also a bakery, coffee counter and lounge area. There's truly something for everyone here unless you're after a single dining concept, that is.

Standout dishes include red snapper topped with Peruvian 'tiger's milk' (a citrus-based marinade) and the Black Angus flank – cooked with a mixture of spicy Mexican spices – and served alongside carrot and ginger puree. Desserts too are worthy of mention: a play on a cappuccino comes with espresso custard and milk foam, with biscuits on the side, as well as goat's milk cheesecake served to look like caviar.

Dishes are on the small side – which is perfectly suited to a business lunch – and there are two packages available (depending if you want three plates or four).

Related:

Stories

The business lunch: Pier Chic

The celebration brunch: Mundo

Meet the suite that's bigger than the St. Regis Dubai's ballroom

The Business Lunch: Cocktail Kitchen, Dubai

The Client Dinner: Social by Heinz Beck

Galleries
A guide to Dubai’s business lunches

A guide to Dubai’s business lunches

Also in Leisure

The all-new Porsche Panamera (2017)

This US$21,500 wristwatch is made out of Swiss cheese

Also in UAE

In pictures: Emirates Hockey League at Dubai Ice Rink

Dubai-based bike rider Sam Sunderland wins Dakar Rally

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Luxury in the clouds: Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing

Luxury in the clouds: Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing

Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing 777-200LR is a commercial...

The CEO Coach: is it a vacation or a guilt trip?

The CEO Coach: is it a vacation or a guilt trip?

Why do CEOs only justify vacation days when they are near burnout...

Revolutionary wristwear: TAG Heuer's connected watch

Revolutionary wristwear: TAG Heuer's connected watch

Welcome to the age of the smart watch. And far from leaving it...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking